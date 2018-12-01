MIAMI (AP) - Authorities say four people have been shot in a Miami neighborhood.
Miami police tell news outlets that the shooting occurred Saturday night in the Overtown neighborhood.
All four victims were taken to a hospital. Authorities did not release their conditions. No other details were immediately available.
Overtown is about a mile (1.6 kilometers) northwest of downtown Miami.
