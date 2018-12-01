SALINA, Kan. (AP) - Police say a man has been arrested on charges in a Salina shooting death, the city’s first homicide this year.

Television station KWCH reports that 25-year-old Mika Lee Thille was booked Friday afternoon into the Salina County Jail on charges of murder, burglary and robbery.

Thille and a 24-year-old woman were taken in for questioning Friday afternoon, hours after police found the body of 30-year-old Justin Willingham in a home after someone reported gunshots. Willingham had been shot to death.

