BOULDER, Colo. (AP) - Prosecutors in a Colorado county are preparing to dismiss and seal thousands of marijuana possession convictions after state voters legalized the use and sale of the drug six years ago.

The Boulder Daily Camera reports the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office has identified about 4,000 possession convictions dating to 2008 that would no longer be crimes under current law.

Boulder County Assistant District Attorney Ken Kupfner says it’s a matter of “fundamental fairness” given the change in law. He says the DA’s office plans to eventually review older convictions, too.

Qualifying convictions must have involved possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana or 1 ounce and a drug paraphernalia charge.

Cases involving drug distribution or other additional charges will not be considered.

Boulder is home to the University of Colorado.

