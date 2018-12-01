CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago Police say there were fewer robberies last month than any November since 2010 and the fewest number of shootings for any November since 2014.

In a news release, the department said there were 42 homicides for the month compared to 37 the previous November but that for the year there have been 103 fewer homicides than were recorded in the first 11 months of 2017.

The department also says the number of robberies, burglaries, shooting incidents and shooting victims dropped significantly so far this year compared to the same period last year.

But in November, Officer Samuel Jimenez became the second member of the department in 2018 to be fatally shot in the line of duty when he was killed by a gunman at Mercy Hospital on Nov. 19.





