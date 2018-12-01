STILLWATER, Oklahoma (AP) - Oklahoma officials say a convicted murderer serving a life sentence has escaped from a county jail by posing as another prisoner whom he “closely resembled.”

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections reports that 34-year-old Patrick M. Walker escaped Thursday night from the Payne County jail.

Corrections department spokesman Matt Elliott said Saturday that Walker appears to have conspired with someone outside the jail who posted bond for the inmate Walker impersonated.

The corrections department says Walker may be going by the fellow inmate’s name and is believed to have that person’s personal identification.

Walker is serving a life sentence for first-degree murder out of Oklahoma County.

He was earlier transferred to the Payne County jail for a court appearance.





