President Trump paid tribute to the late President George H.W. Bush Saturday as a “wonderful man” who led a lifetime of achievement.

“President George H.W. Bush led a long, successful and beautiful life,” Mr. Trump tweeted. “Whenever I was with him I saw his absolute joy for life and true pride in his family. His accomplishments were great from beginning to end. He was a truly wonderful man and will be missed by all!”

The White House said Mr. Trump and first lady Melania Trump will attend the funeral at the National Cathedral in Washington, at a date yet to be announced. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Mr. Trump would be calling former President George W. Bush, a son of the late president, Saturday to express condolences.

“A state funeral is being arranged with all of the accompanying support and honors,” the White House said, adding that Mr. Trump will designate Wednesday as a national day of mourning.

The president issued his comments from Argentina, where is attending the G-20 summit.

Mr. Trump has clashed politically with Mr. Bush’s family, especially during the 2016 Republican presidential primary, when he defeated the elder Bush’s son Jeb for the GOP nomination. The president also has criticized many of the policies of George W. Bush.

The White House also issued a statement from Mr. Trump and first lady Melania Trump, saying the late president “always found a way to set the bar higher.”

“Through his essential authenticity, disarming wit, and unwavering commitment to faith, family, and country, President Bush inspired generations of his fellow Americans to public service—to be, in his words, ‘a thousand points of light’ illuminating the greatness, hope, and opportunity of America to the world,” the statement said.

The Trumps said, “With sound judgement, common sense, and unflappable leadership, President Bush guided our nation, and the world, to a peaceful and victorious conclusion of the Cold War. As president, he set the stage for the decades of prosperity that have followed. And through all that he accomplished, he remained humble, following the quiet call to service that gave him a clear sense of direction.”

“Along with his full life of service to country, we will remember President Bush for his devotion to family—especially the love of his life, Barbara,” they said. “His example lives on, and will continue to stir future Americans to pursue a greater cause. Our hearts ache with his loss, and we, with the American people, send our prayers to the entire Bush family, as we honor the life and legacy of 41.”





