XENIA, Ohio (AP) - A judge says drug-test evidence for a southwest Ohio driver was obtained unconstitutionally and can’t be used in a criminal case over a crash that killed two teenage passengers.

Investigators say a drug test showed then-18-year-old Trey Blevins had marijuana in his system after he lost control of a car and hit a tree in Greene County last year.

Blevins pleaded not guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide charges. His attorney, Jon Paul Rion (REYE’-uhn), argues there’s no evidence Blevins was under the influence of marijuana.

The Springfield News-Sun reports a judge found that an affidavit used to get the drug test omitted important information indicating Blevins didn’t appear impaired at the crash scene. The judge noted that another passenger said the deceased teens had smoked marijuana in the vehicle.

