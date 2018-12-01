President George H.W. Bush will lie in state at the Capitol Monday through Wednesday, congressional leaders announced Saturday.

There will be an arrival ceremony for his body Monday evening, and then he will be available to the public for viewing in the ornate Capitol Rotunda from Monday night through Wednesday morning.

The last president to lie in state was President Ford, in 2006.

The last person to lie in state was Sen. John McCain, who died over the summer.





