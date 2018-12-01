JENNINGS, Mo. (AP) - Police say two people, including a child, were injured and a driver arrested when a minivan crashed into a restaurant in the St. Louis suburb of Jennings.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the crash happened Friday afternoon, when the van plowed into Lisa’s Chop Suey.
Investigators say a 6-year-old girl and her grandfather were in the restaurant when the crash occurred and suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
The driver - a woman described as being about 70 - was arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
Police say the restaurant suffered significant structural damage from the crash.
