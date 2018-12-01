House Democrats said Friday acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker has agreed to an interview with lawmakers on the House Judiciary and Oversight and Government Reform committees.

Democratic Reps. Jerrold Nadler of New York and Elijah Cummings of Maryland said in a statement the interview was secured after a phone call with Mr. Whitaker.

“In response to our various questions, the acting Attorney General affirmed that he was and will continue to follow all of the regulations, policies and procedures at the Department of Justice, including with regards to the Special Counsel investigation. We look forward to continued conversations in the future.”

Democrats have feared Mr. Whitaker may threaten special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into possible collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign during the 2016 election. While a private citizen, Mr. Whitaker was highly critical of the investigation as a television commentator.

Mr. Whitaker now oversees the Mueller problem, a responsibility he assumed when he replaced former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who was forced to resign earlier this month.





