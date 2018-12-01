TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Florida authorities are charging a 28-year-old man with burning down the house where three homicide victims were later discovered by firefighters.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says that it arrested Xavier Whitehead on Saturday and charged him with arson, armed burglary and tampering with evidence.

Last month firefighters responded to a Tampa home following a 911 call. While putting out the fire, rescue workers found two dead men and a dead woman who all suffered upper body trauma.

Security video from the area showed a suspect approaching the home with a gas canister and then leaving in a silver sedan. Authorities said that Whitehead was in the video.

County records do not show if he has an attorney.





