FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) - A man convicted in a fatal home invasion that ended with the residence in flames has been sentenced to 60 years in state prison.

Richard Busby had been convicted in September on felony murder, attempted murder and robbery charges stemming from the July 2011 incident in Freehold Township. He was sentenced Friday.

Authorities say the 61-year-old Newark man and an accomplice broke into Michael Conway’s home and tied up Conway and his girlfriend. Authorities said Conway broke free but was shot to death during a struggle, and the home was then set ablaze.

Conway’s girlfriend was able to escape the fire because one of the zip ties that had bound her was inserted upside down, which enabled her to slide it out and free herself.





