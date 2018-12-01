ASBURY PARK, N.J. (AP) - A street shooting in a New Jersey shore community has left a man critically injured.

Asbury Park police found the victim, a 25-year-old city man, when they responded to reports of shots fired on Avenue A around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. The man was taken to a hospital where he was listed in critical but stable condition with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

The victim’s name and further details on his injuries have not been released.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation. Further details on the incident, including what type of weapon was used, have not been disclosed.





