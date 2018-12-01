PITTSBURGH (AP) - A man who planned a series of armed bank robberies in western Pennsylvania and also served as a getaway driver has been sentenced to nearly five years in federal prison.

Daymon Ottey and another man admitted robbing two banks and trying to rob another in 2017. Authorities say the 29-year-old Penn Hills man planned the heists and used his girlfriend’s car to flee the robberies, while his armed accomplice entered the banks and terrorized people while stealing cash.

Ottey received a 57-month prison sentence Friday. That came after he unsuccessfully asked the judge to spare him a prison term so he could rehabilitate himself and reaffirm the judge’s “faith in humanity.”

Ottey’s co-defendant, 28-year-old Bryan Campbell of Crafton, has also pleaded guilty. He’s due to be sentenced in February.





