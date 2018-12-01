CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina man has admitted that he tried to buy radioactive material in a murder-for-hire plot.
Authorities say 27-year-old Bryant Riyanto Budi of Matthews pleaded guilty Friday in federal court after hatching a plot to sprinkle a radioactive substance in an unidentified man’s food.
Budi said the intended target had been “making my life a living hell” and extorting him.
Court documents show Budi unwittingly contacted a covert FBI employee online while trying to buy radioactive material.
Budi faces a possible life sentence. A sentencing date has not been set.
