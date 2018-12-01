INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - An off-duty Marion County sheriff’s deputy has been shot during an attempted robbery at an Indianapolis restaurant where he was working as a security guard.

Sgt. David Clemons was treated at a hospital and released after suffering a gunshot wound to his leg about 1 a.m. Saturday.

Indianapolis police say Clemons exchanged gunfire with two men trying to rob the restaurant. About 10 customers were in the restaurant at the time of the attempted holdup. It was not immediately clear if the suspects were arrested.





