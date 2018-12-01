TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A prosecutor has admitted to violating the rules of professional conduct during a 2016 murder trial, an admission that staves off a disciplinary hearing before the Washington State Bar Association.

The News Tribune reports Pierce County Prosecutor Mark Lindquist agreed to accept an admonition from the bar association, a mark that permanently stays on his legal disciplinary record.

Complaints were filed with the bar association after Lindquist appeared on Nancy Grace’s legal show while jurors were on recess in the trial of Skylar Nemetz.

Lindquist said during the appearance that Nemetz’s actions “add up to murder.”

Nemetz was later convicted of first-degree manslaughter.

Lindquist’s attorney Steven Fogg says the prosecutor “did not intend to violate bar rules and acted in good faith,” noting the admonition is the “least serious resolution.”

