NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (AP) - An 18-year-old Ohio man has been indicted on charges he secretly recorded himself having sex with a 14-year-old girl and shared the video with others.

Jeremiah Horton, of North College Hill, faces two counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor. He also could face additional charges.

In a statement posted to Facebook Friday, North College Hill Police said a search warrant on Horton’s phone revealed several similar videos. Three of the alleged victims have been identified, and none knew she was being taped. Authorities say more videos may exist.

Three others also have been arrested, accused of sending the video from their phones. Authorities said the material had been circulating at the local high and middle schools.

Horton’s attorney couldn’t immediately be identified.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.