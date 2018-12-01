BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Police in Buffalo say a 2-month-old baby has been found safe after thieves stole a car with the infant in it.

Buffalo Police Capt. Jeff Rinaldo says the baby girl’s mother left her in a car with the keys in the ignition and the motor running outside of a store Saturday afternoon.

The baby was later spotted in her car seat by the side of the road in Grand Island. A passing motorist picked the child up and took her to a hospital.

Rinaldo says doctors checked the baby out and found her unharmed.

Police say the car and the two men who took it have not been located.

The baby’s mother may face charges of child endangerment.





