LOWER WINDSOR, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say a couple’s dispute over feeding their infant daughter ended with the man dousing himself with gasoline and threatening to kill himself, his girlfriend and their child.

Lower Windsor police say 26-year-old Timothy Gile was taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation following the confrontation at his township home Thursday. He’s facing numerous counts including aggravated assault, making terroristic threats and reckless endangerment.

Authorities say that when Giles and his girlfriend started arguing, she took the baby with her into the home’s detached garage to retrieve a car seat. They say Gile’s followed her and nailed the garage door shut before he doused himself in gasoline in what police described as an attempt to kill himself and his family.

When the fire didn’t catch, Gile allegedly grabbed a 12-gauge, pump-action shotgun and got a shell into the chamber. He then allegedly pointed the gun at his girlfriend and their child and threatened to kill them both.

As that was happening, Gile’s father arrived at the home and, upon hearing an altercation in the garage, went inside. As he entered, Gile’s girlfriend fled with the baby and returned to the house.

After Gile’s father chastised him, Gile allegedly put the barrel of the shotgun under his chin and threatened to shoot himself. Gile’s father ran out of the garage and called 911, but his son fled before officers arrived.

Authorities eventually tracked Gile to a store parking lot in Springettsbury Township, where he was taken into custody without incident.

It wasn’t known Saturday if Gile has retained an attorney.





