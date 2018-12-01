EDMONDS, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say a 17-year-old girl has been shot and killed in Edmonds in northwestern Washington.
Edmonds police say the shooting reported at about 4 p.m. Friday at an apartment might have been accidental.
Police say they are looking for a 16-year-old boy who was an acquaintance of the girl.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.