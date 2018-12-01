EDMONDS, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say a 17-year-old girl has been shot and killed in Edmonds in northwestern Washington.

Edmonds police say the shooting reported at about 4 p.m. Friday at an apartment might have been accidental.

Police say they are looking for a 16-year-old boy who was an acquaintance of the girl.





