MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The lawyer who represented Rosa Parks after she was arrested for refusing to give up her bus seat to a white man will speak at an event marking the 63rd anniversary of the Montgomery Bus Boycott.

Tuskegee attorney Fred Gray will speak at a commemoration planned for Monday night at First Baptist Church in Montgomery.

The event is being sponsored by the National Center for the Study of Civil Rights and African-American Culture at Alabama State University.

Gray represented Parks after she was arrested for violating racial segregation laws on Dec. 1, 1965. Her arrest sparked a yearlong bus boycott that became a starting point for the modern civil rights movement.

The boycott was led by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., then a young preacher in Montgomery.





