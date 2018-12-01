INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) - A second teenager has pleaded guilty in the brutal stabbing death of a woman near a Lee’s Summit car wash.

Joshua Trigg, who is now 16, pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree murder in the November 2015 death of Tanya Chamberlain of Lee’s Summit. Trigg was 13 at the time Chamberlain was killed.

Trigg was prosecuted as an adult along with Trevon Henry, who was 14 at the time. Henry previously pleaded guilty.

The Kansas City Star reports Lee’s Summit police said the two teens approached Chamberlain at the car wash and got into her car with her.

When an officer later stopped the car, the two teens fled. Chamberlain was dead inside. Testimony at a previous hearing revealed she had been stabbed or cut 49 times.

