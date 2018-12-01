AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - A 24-year-old Central Texas woman has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for her role in the 2014 death of her 2-year-old son.

State District Judge David Wahlberg sentenced Meagan Work on Friday and told his Austin courtroom that he can’t be certain how her son died, but that her failure to obtain medical care for him “almost certainly resulted in his death.”

As part of a plea agreement, Work pleaded guilty in August to tampering with evidence and injury to a child by omission.

Authorities say a witness saw an angry Work slam her son, Colton Turner, against a truck door. They have said Colton died from his injuries and Work and her boyfriend later placed his body in a shallow grave.

Her boyfriend, Michael Turner, previously was sentenced to 20 years in prison.





