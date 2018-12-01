President Trump on Saturday said he would send Air Force One to bring the body of the late President George H.W. Bush to Washington, where he will lie in state at the Capitol next week.

“We will be spending three days of mourning and three days of celebrating a really great man’s life,” Mr. Trump told reporters in Buenos Aries, where he attended the G20 summit.

The president said he looked forward to honoring the life of George H.W. Bush, saying the 41st president was “a very special person.”

Mr. Trump said that after returning to Washington he would dispatch Air Force One to Houston to transport the late president.

“Air Force One will be taking myself and a group of our people back to Washington. It will then be reset and it will be sent to Houston to pick up the casket of President Bush and it will be sent back to Washington,” he said.

The Air Forces’ iconic Boeing 747 is only designated Air Force One when carrying the sitting president. It will not be called Air Force One during the trip.

Mr. Trump made the remarks at the start of a working dinner with Chinese President Xi Jinping.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.