ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - A piece of debris found on the road led Anaheim police to a man suspected of leaving an 18-year-old woman on the street after hitting her with car last week.

The victim suffered major injuries and died three days after being hit on Nov. 24.

Sgt. Daron Wyatt said Saturday that investigators found a piece of a vehicle’s grill at the scene. They determined it came from an Isuzu Rodeo. After searching Department of Motor Vehicle records for similar vehicles registered in Orange County, they located a car that was missing the piece.

Wyatt said the car belonged to 20-year-old Osvaldo Soto-Juarez. He was arrested Thursday and booked for felony hit and run.





