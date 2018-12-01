JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Authorities say they have recovered a vehicle and identified two persons of interest after the shooting of two young children near the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Jackson police say someone in a dark sedan shot the children, who were in the backseat of their mother’s car Thursday afternoon. The mother ran them to the emergency room and they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police spokesman Sgt. Roderick Holmes tells news outlets that tips led to the recovery of a black Nissan Sentra in south Jackson on Friday evening.

Holmes also says a person of interest was detained for questioning but not arrested. He says a second person of interest has also been identified.





