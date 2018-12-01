SAN DIEGO (AP) - Authorities say a 24-year-old woman is on life support after she became unresponsive following an arrest in San Diego.

Police Lt. Matt Dobbs says Friday that officials are investigating the matter as a possible overdose.

Dobbs says Aleah Mariah Jenkins vomited during her arrest Tuesday, prompting officers to call paramedics - and then call them off after Jenkins told police she only had an upset stomach.

After officers took her downtown, Jenkins became unresponsive and was hospitalized.

Dobbs says there’s no indication officers used force during the arrest in La Jolla.

The Union-Tribune reports Jenkins was a passenger in a car that was pulled over. She was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant.





