ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - A 28-year-old man has been killed and teenager has been injured in a shooting in Albany.
Police tell the Times Union of Albany the shooting happened just before 8 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Second and Judson streets.
Police say the 28-year-old was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. A 19-year-old victim suffered non-life threatening injuries with gunshot wounds to his leg. The shooting remains under investigating.
Albany has recorded 17 killings in 2018, well above its yearly average of 7.8 homicides.
