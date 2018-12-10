TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say two people were shot to death in Tacoma.

KOMO reports that police responded to a call in the McKinley neighborhood shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, officers found two men, both dead, with what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

Investigators said they don’t know if the victims were shot where the bodies were found. Both were found outside.

Forensics experts were on the scene Sunday night gathering evidence.





