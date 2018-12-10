ATLANTA (AP) - As many as five white police officers in Georgia could face trial next year for shooting unarmed black men.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reported five officers arrested since 2016 could face trial in the coming year.

The newspaper reported all five officers were indicted under new state grand jury rules that went into effect in 2015. The new rules no longer allow officers to look at the prosecution’s case and then testify without being cross-examined.

Former DeKalb County District Attorney Robert James said for a long time, it was unusual for any police officer to be indicted on murder charges.

The first case is expected to be that of DeKalb County Police Officer Robert Olsen in late February. Olsen was charged in 2016 with killing Afghanistan war veteran Anthony Hill.





