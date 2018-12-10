MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Five people were injured in a weekend shooting at a Madison strip club. A suspect is in custody.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports police officers responded to a report of a large fight at Visions Night Club about 1:45 a.m. Sunday. They found three men and one woman with gunshot wounds and one person with a stab wound.

Police Chief Mike Koval says a person getting kicked out of the club might have sparked the incident. Police arrested a man.

Koval says one of the shooting victims required surgery but is expected to survive. The other victims were treated and released.

