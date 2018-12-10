Authorities say an Indiana high school football player told investigators that he killed a 17-year-old schoolmate because she waited so long to tell him she was pregnant with his child that it was too late to get an abortion.

Sixteen-year-old Aaron Trejo was charged as an adult with murder on Monday in the Sunday killing of Breana Rouhselang and the fetus. He was arrested Sunday and is due to be arraigned Tuesday. He has no attorney on record.

Authorities say Trejo stabbed Rouhselang during a fight over her pregnancy, put a plastic bag over her and put her body in a restaurant dumpster in their hometown of Mishawaka, which is next to South Bend and about 80 miles (130 kilometers) east of Chicago.

Rouhselang was a manager of the Mishawaka High School football team. She last seen at her home around 11 p.m. Saturday. Her family called police about 4:30 a.m. Sunday.





