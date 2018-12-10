HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama man has been indicted on a murder charge in the strangling death of his mother earlier this year.
WAAY-TV reports that 58-year-old Donald Marlon Mann of Huntsville is charged in the January killing of 83-year-old Betty Scalf.
Mann has an attorney, but he hasn’t yet entered a plea in the case. A defense attorney didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment Monday.
Police responding to a call about a death found Ford’s body at her home. Mann wasn’t home at the time, but police say he told investigators he strangled his mother. He was arrested and a grand jury returned the indictment after reviewing evidence.
Authorities think Scalf had been dead for several weeks.
Mann is jailed in Huntsville with bond set at $75,000.
