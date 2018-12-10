REVERE, Mass. (AP) - State Police say a car went off the road and hit pedestrians in Massachusetts, killing one child and leaving an infant in critical condition.

Authorities say a woman and two children were walking together on a grass median in Revere Sunday evening when they were struck.

A 5-year-old girl died at the scene, and the 27-year-old woman and 2-month-old girl were hospitalized. Police say the child’s injuries are life-threatening, and the woman suffered minor injuries.

A passenger in the car was also hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries.

None of the victims’ names have been released.

State Police say the female driver has been arrested and is at police barracks. Her name has not been released.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.





