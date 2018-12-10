KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities are investigating the deaths of a man and woman in Kansas City as homicides.

The Kansas City Star reports that officers found 35-year-old Fernando Howard and 36-year-old Shaketa Payne inside a home early Saturday.

Police say they had unknown injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene. The circumstances of their deaths are under investigation.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.