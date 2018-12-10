HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (AP) - An upcoming television show will feature a fatal house fire set by a 22-year-old man to kill his girlfriend in upstate New York.

The September 2017 murder of 18-year-old Ashley Coltrain in Hudson Falls will be featured on Investigation Discovery’s “Body Cam” show Tuesday night. The show uses body camera footage from officers in the field during intense situations.

Derrick Guilder was sentenced to 22-years-to-life in prison in January for the arson death of Coltrain in the Hudson Falls home they shared. Officers used a ladder to rescue Guilder from the porch roof. Coltrain’s body was found inside by firefighters.

Guilder said he set papers on fire to kill them both, but he fled and left her behind.

Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy Brad Hamilton narrates the TV segment.





