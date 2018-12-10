The Trump administration is reversing course on proposed budget cuts to military spending, instead of calling for a substantial increase in the Pentagon’s coffers for the upcoming fiscal year.

President Trump is now calling for a defense spending topline of $750 billion for fiscal year 2020, a nearly $20 billion increase from the overall budget proposal of $733 billion initially proffered by Pentagon officials. The new spending topline for the U.S. military, first reported by Politico, comes weeks after White House officials called for a $700 billion military spending package for the coming fiscal year.

Defense Secretary James N. Mattis, congressional Republicans Sen. Jim Inhofe and Rep. Mac Thornberry — the respective heads of the Senate and House Armed Services Committee — met with Mr. Trump last week, to hammer out the details of the Pentagon’s future spending blueprint. All three men had been vehemently opposed to the White House’s initial defense budget plan of $700 billion, which was part of the administration’s planned across-the-board cut of 5 percent to all federal agencies.

The change of heart by the Trump administration comes as Pentagon and service leaders are formulating the department’s fiscal year 2020 spending plan, due to Congress in February. Each of the military branches submitted its future budget proposals to the Pentagon this month. Administration officials say Mr. Trump’s new $750 billion topline was a “negotiating tactic” to make the Pentagon’s initial $733 billion proposal seem more politically palatable to congressional Democrats, Politico reported.

Several senior Pentagon officials, top U.S. commanders and a number of GOP defense hawks on Capitol Hill have also railed against Mr. Trump’s proposed $700 military spending plan, since its unveiling in October. Opponents argued the administration would be turning its back on the military if the White House pressed forward with the plan.

“What I want is the President to understand what are the trade-offs” in U.S. national security, as a result of the 5 percent cut, Deputy Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan said in November, a month after Office of Management and Budget chief Mick Mulvaney formally ordered the Pentagon to draft up the $700 billion budget plan.

“He needs to have awareness” of the ramifications of those reductions, to military readiness and overall defense, Mr. Shanahan told reporters at the time.





