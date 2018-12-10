ORONO, Maine (AP) - Sergio El Darwich scored a career-high 21 points on 9-of-9 shooting and Vincent Eze added 16 points to help Maine beat Maine-Machias 98-43 Monday night.

El Darwich had 15 points in the first half, topping his previous best of 14, and played just 13 total minutes. Isaiah White scored 13 and Miks Antoms and Andrew Fleming had 10 apiece for Maine (2-9).

White hit a tie-breaking 3-pointer that gave Maine the lead for good with 13:21 left in the first half and sparked a 24-5 run over the next seven-plus minutes. White added another 3 and El Darwich scored 11 points, including a dunk that capped the spurt and made it 34-15. The Black Bears led by 29 at the break and Antoms hit a free throw for their biggest lead at 93-37 with three minutes left.

Trey Thompson had 13 points and 16 rebounds and Dante Ramos also scored 13 points for Maine-Machias, a member of the United States Collegiate Athletic Association.

The Black Bears converted 26 Maine-Machias turnovers and outscored the Clippers 40-0 in points off turnovers.





