BYHALIA, Miss. (AP) - Authorities say a shooting at a gas station in Mississippi has killed a man, but now his family says first responders could have saved his life if they reacted more quickly and efficiently.

News outlets cite the Marshall County Coroner as saying 27-year-old Atha Falkner was shot several times early Sunday in the parking lot of a Marathon station in the Victoria area outside Byhalia.

His mother, Theresa Falkner, says it seemed like responders did not care as he was dying on the ground. She says her son was uncovered for hours in the rain as they worked at the nighttime scene.

According to the coroner, private ambulance service CareMed EMS had responded. The Oxford-based company told WMC-TV on Sunday to call back Monday.

County sheriff’s deputies are still investigating.

___

Information from: WMC-TV, http://www.wmcactionnews5.com/





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.