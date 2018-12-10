By - Associated Press - Monday, December 10, 2018

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (AP) - Authorities are investigating a fatal hunting accident in south-central Iowa.

Marion County deputies and Iowa Natural Resources Department officials responded to a report of the shooting around 4:30 p.m. Sunday near Lake Red Rock.

Details about the shooting, including the victim’s name, haven’t been released.


Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide