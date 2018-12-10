KNOXVILLE, Iowa (AP) - Authorities are investigating a fatal hunting accident in south-central Iowa.
Marion County deputies and Iowa Natural Resources Department officials responded to a report of the shooting around 4:30 p.m. Sunday near Lake Red Rock.
Details about the shooting, including the victim’s name, haven’t been released.
