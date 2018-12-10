KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - A former Kansas bank teller has pleaded guilty to embezzling from the savings and loan where she worked.

The U.S. attorney’s office says 49-year-old Theresa Williams, of Leavenworth, Kan., entered the plea Monday. She admitted through her plea to embezzling $13,000 from Mutual Savings Association in Leavenworth. To cover up the crime, she made false entries in bank reports.

Sentencing is set for Feb. 25. She faces up to 30 years in federal prison and a fine up to $1 million.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.