CLARK, N.J. (AP) - A funeral Mass is scheduled for a college student who died in an auto accident while serving as the designated driver for a group of friends.
NJ.com reports 20-year-old Michael Sot is to be laid to rest Monday morning at St. John the Apostle Church in Clark.
Sot was the designated driver for a group of other College of New Jersey students on Dec. 2 when they collided head-on with another car that crossed into their lane.
The driver of the other vehicle, 22-year-old David Lamar, has been charged with vehicular homicide and several counts of assault by auto.
Hundreds of people attended a viewing for Sot on Sunday.
___
Information from: NJ Advance Media.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.