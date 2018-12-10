CLARK, N.J. (AP) - A funeral Mass is scheduled for a college student who died in an auto accident while serving as the designated driver for a group of friends.

NJ.com reports 20-year-old Michael Sot is to be laid to rest Monday morning at St. John the Apostle Church in Clark.

Sot was the designated driver for a group of other College of New Jersey students on Dec. 2 when they collided head-on with another car that crossed into their lane.

The driver of the other vehicle, 22-year-old David Lamar, has been charged with vehicular homicide and several counts of assault by auto.

Hundreds of people attended a viewing for Sot on Sunday.

___

Information from: NJ Advance Media.





