OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) - A hearing has been set for an Alabama man seeking a new trial over his death sentence for kidnapping and killing an Auburn University student.

News outlets report U.S. Army veteran Courtney Lockhart has a Dec. 17 hearing in Opelika, Alabama, prompted by a 2015 appeal request. Lockhart was sentenced in 2011 to death by lethal injection for the 2008 slaying of 18-year-old Lauren Burk, of Marietta, Georgia.

Burk was kidnapped at gunpoint, forced into a car and made to strip naked. She later leapt from the moving car and was shot in the back. She died at a hospital.

Lockhart’s filing says he has post-traumatic stress disorder and his defense attorney at the time failed to present evidence of his trauma and how it influenced the shooting.





