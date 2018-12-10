SMILEY, Texas (AP) - After many years, Darla Cherry decided she’d had enough of training horses and wanted to save them instead.

The San Antonio Express-News reports so about a decade ago, she took over what is today the nonprofit Meadow Haven Horse Rescue and Sanctuary, a 45-acre spread in Smiley that, for many of the 228 neglected, mistreated and otherwise abused horses currently living there, will be their final, forever home.

“As long as they’re not in extreme pain and are able to stand on their own, they can live here as long as they are able,” said Cherry.

Horses come to spend their sunset years at Meadow Haven any number of ways. Some are surrendered by owners who, due to financial difficulties, infirmary or other circumstances, can no longer care for them. Others are removed from places where they’ve been mistreated. And not a few were rescued before they could be taken to Mexico where horses are slaughtered and sold as meat for humans or as pet food.

Many were simply abandoned to wander the countryside like stray dogs until they’re picked up by animal control or the police.

For the past six years, for example, Meadow Haven has had a contract with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office to pick up any horses that have been abandoned in the county, and it has also supplied several horses that are now part of the sheriff’s office mounted patrol.

Touring Meadow Haven with Cherry, it’s obvious she has deep affection for the horses and the handful of donkeys and cows that have found their way to the former hog farm. Although recent rains had left the grounds thick with mud, she happily walks the pens and fields, introducing a visitor to many of the equine residents.

There’s Era, for example, a 32-year-old, blind Paso Fino that has the run - or rather, the slow, careful walk - of the place.

Mick and Jagger are a pair of “spoiled” 7-year-old thoroughbreds.

And Trickster, another thoroughbred, whose training used to include regular beatings, is understandably still pretty mean. “He likes to kick,” Cherry warned.

Indeed, many of the horses at Meadow Haven have physical and/or mental problems that make them all but impossible to adopt out.

“If we didn’t take these horses in, a lot of them would have been sold for slaughter,” she said.

Horses available for adoption are listed on the sanctuary website, complete with photos and online-dating-site descriptions. Penny, for example, is broke to ride but also “hard to catch.” Krissy is “sweet as pie.” And Daisy’s “OMG beautiful.”

But adopting a horse from Meadow Haven takes more than simply swiping right. It’s a multistep process.

Potential adopters have to complete a four-page application, agree not to breed, sell, give away or send the horse to slaughter, supply references and allow unannounced home visits to ensure the horse is being properly cared for.

Meadow Haven also retains ownership of adopted horses, so it can reclaim them if necessary.

Adoption fees average about $500 according to the website, but can go as high as $1,200 for larger draft horses.

Despite these hurdles, Cherry said she has adopted out 137 horses since January.

Meadow Haven doesn’t help only the horses who live there. It also keeps Cherry going.

“I was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2000,” she said. “If I didn’t have this place to take care of, I’d probably be in a wheelchair by now.”

The organization’s biggest ongoing expense is animal feed, and Cherry said she’s fortunate to have a supporter named Joseph Morin who donates most of the hay they need. The problem is, he’s down in the Valley and trucking the hay to Smiley is expensive.

“We go through about 35 round hay bales a week,” she said. “My husband, Todd, and I have to make the trip about once a week, but we sure could use some help.”

Sometimes help comes unexpectedly. Mike Childress, who runs cattle and some horses on his ranch north of Kenedy, recently was talking with Todd about buying a truck from him for his son.

“I’d never heard of them, but we were talking and I said I’ll bring you some hay,” Childress said. “I’m a horse person and a trail rider. We try to help people when we can.”

Other needs include a new water well, water lines and fencing, updates to electrical systems in the barns and loafing sheds for pastures.

___

Information from: San Antonio Express-News, http://www.mysanantonio.com





