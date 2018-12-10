SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) - An Irish-born priest of the Legion of Christ religious order has been given 72 hours to leave Chile after he finished serving a four-year sentence for sexually abusing minors.

Chile’s Congress had revoked the honorary citizenship it gave to the Rev. John O’Reilly in 2008.

His time in conditional liberty finished Monday and he must leave Chile or be expelled.

The decision comes at the end of a year that has seen Chile’s Catholic hierarchy humiliated over decades of abuse and cover-up.

O’Reilly was convicted by Chile’s courts. But his canonical case has languished in the Vatican. Victims have cited it as evidence of how the Chilean Church discredited victims in favor of clerics for years.





