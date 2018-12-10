OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) - A jury has acquitted a Fox Crossing municipal judge accused of stalking his court clerk.

Jurors on Monday found suspended judge Leonard Kachinsky not guilty of felony stalking.

Kachinsky’s clerk, village leaders and prosecutors argued that the 65-year-old judge harassed her and retaliated against her when she tried to take their relationship from a friendship to one that was solely professional.

Kachinsky told USA Today Network-Wisconsin on Monday that he was relieved by the jury’s verdict. He says he plans to petition the Wisconsin Supreme Court to reinstate him as a judge.

The state Supreme Court suspended Kachinsky after his arrest in early July.

The Winnebago County District Attorney’s Office declined to comment.

Misdemeanor counts of violating a harassment restraining order against Kachinsky were dismissed before his trial began.

