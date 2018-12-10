COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio newspaper company has said it will no longer publish its local newspapers after the shooting of the newspapers’ photographer by a sheriff’s deputy who said he mistook a camera tripod for a rifle.

KBA News LLC owner Dale Grimm and his son Andy made the announcement last week, saying photographer Andy Grimm hasn’t been able to return to work since the shooting. The company says that is a main reason for ending the print production of the New Carlisle News, Enon Eagle and Tippecanoe Gazette though the newspapers will continue publishing online.

A grand jury last month declined to indict the Clark County sheriff’s deputy for shooting Andy Grimm in 2017.

Andy Grimm says the shooting has strained relations between the company and the involved entities.





