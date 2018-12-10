JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A 20-year-old Jefferson City man is charged in the shooting death of another man in an apparent drug deal.
Jefferson City police say Semaij Harris was charged Monday with second-degree murder and first-degree burglary in the death of 19-year-old Nilez Nichols of Jefferson City.
Police say Harris was involved in a drug transaction that led to Nichols’ shooting death.
His bond was set at $100,000 cash.
Police say the investigation is continuing and more people are likely to be charged.
