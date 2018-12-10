WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) - A Connecticut man convicted of killing three security guards during a robbery nearly 40 years ago has had his latest bid for early release rejected.

The Republican American reports that 66-year-old Donald Couture was denied parole by the state parole board, which in its decision cited his “lack of insight” into his offense, as well as his use of “minimizing” language when talking about the crimes.

Couture and another man made off with more than $2 million when they robbed a Purolator Security depot in Waterbury in April 1979. They shot and killed 46-year-old Edward Cody, 56-year-old William West, and 36-year-old Leslie Clark.

Couture was sentenced to three consecutive life sentences.

He told the parole board last month he did not intend to kill the men but took full responsibility.

___

Information from: Republican-American, http://www.rep-am.com





